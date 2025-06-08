Left Menu

Empowering Women: A New Era Under Modi's Leadership

Ahead of the government's first anniversary in its third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the BJP-led government's efforts in women-led development across various sectors. Through initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana and MUDRA loans, significant strides have been made in empowering women and improving their quality of life.

  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the milestone marking his government's first year in its third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for its efforts in promoting women-led development over the past 11 years in power.

Across science, education, sports, startups, and the armed forces, Modi emphasized that women are excelling and serving as inspiration to many. He noted the impact of a variety of welfare programs that have greatly benefited women, including initiatives for dignity, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

From Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan accounts to Ujjwala Yojana's smoke-free kitchens and MUDRA loans for women entrepreneurs, these programs aim to empower women. The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme has fueled a national movement for protecting girl children, while data shows significant improvements in the maternal mortality ratio and access to tap water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

