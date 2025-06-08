Left Menu

US Ends Temporary Protected Status for Nepal: Implications for 7,000 Nepalis

The United States has terminated the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Nepal, initially granted after the 2015 earthquake. The status allowed Nepalis to stay and work in the US legally. This decision affects around 12,700 Nepali nationals, with over 7,000 required to return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The US government has officially ended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Nepal, a measure introduced following the devastating earthquake in 2015. This termination was confirmed in a notice from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Saturday.

According to the DHS notice, the TPS will not be renewed beyond its expiration on June 24. Instead, a 60-day transition period ending on August 5 will allow beneficiaries to arrange their affairs. Approximately 12,700 Nepali nationals currently benefit from TPS, with over 5,500 having achieved permanent residency status in the US.

This decision impacts over 7,000 Nepali natives who will be obliged to leave the United States once their TPS ends. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the conditions in Nepal no longer justify an extension of the program, following a comprehensive review and consultation with relevant US agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

