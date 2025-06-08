Tragic Hit-and-Run on Vikramjot-Shankarpur Highway

A fatal hit-and-run incident on the Vikramjot-Shankarpur Highway in the Chhawani area has left the community in shock. According to police reports on Sunday, the crash occurred at midnight on Saturday, taking the lives of two individuals and severely injuring another.

Witnesses reported that an unidentified vehicle struck three people who were loading urea onto a stationary truck at a roadside petrol pump. The collision led to the instant death of Raju, the 32-year-old driver, and Prithviraj, the 45-year-old urea seller.

Deepak, the truck's cleaner, sustained critical injuries and has been hospitalized in Ayodhya. His condition remains serious, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and search for the driver involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)