Tragic Family Incident: Poisoning in Bihar's Buxar

A heartbreaking incident in Bihar's Buxar district involves a woman consuming poison with her three children, leading to the tragic death of her son Karan Kumar. The woman, Ruby Devi, and her surviving children are in critical condition. Police suspect a family dispute was the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:50 IST
Tragic Family Incident: Poisoning in Bihar's Buxar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Buxar district as a woman allegedly consumed poison along with her three children, resulting in the death of one child. The incident occurred in Rasne village, under the jurisdiction of Rajpur police station, according to local authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Kumar. His mother, Ruby Devi, along with her surviving children, Arjun and Radha Kumari, are receiving medical treatment at a government hospital in Buxar. Their health condition remains critical, police disclosed.

Deputy SP Gaurav Kumar explained that police received an alert about the unconscious state of a woman and her children at their residence. Officers promptly transported the family to the nearest hospital, where Karan Kumar was declared dead. The surviving family members were subsequently moved to the sadar hospital for advanced treatment. Authorities suspect the tragedy stemmed from a family dispute, with a post-mortem examination underway.

