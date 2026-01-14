Left Menu

Power Department Employees Face FIR Over Negligence in Electric Shock Incident

Five power department employees face charges following an incident in Jewar where a contract worker suffered an electric shock. Authorities have filed an FIR against junior engineers, station switching officers, and a lineman. Investigations are ongoing to determine accountability as the injured worker remains stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:43 IST
In Jewar, authorities have initiated legal action against five employees of the power department for alleged negligence that resulted in a contract worker sustaining a severe electric shock. Officials confirmed that the worker is currently in a stable condition.

Charges have been laid against several personnel, including junior engineers, station switching officers, and a lineman. The FIR, registered on January 11, stems from a complaint by Ashok of Sirsa Khadar village, whose brother was involved in the unfortunate incident.

According to the complaint, the worker received the shock on January 10, around 3:30 pm in Rampur Bangar village, after power was restored unexpectedly. The police have named Vishal, Rajendra Lodhi, Govind, Nitin, and Kapil Kumar as the accused, and investigations are currently underway.

