Power Department Employees Face FIR Over Negligence in Electric Shock Incident

In Jewar, authorities have initiated legal action against five employees of the power department for alleged negligence that resulted in a contract worker sustaining a severe electric shock. Officials confirmed that the worker is currently in a stable condition.

Charges have been laid against several personnel, including junior engineers, station switching officers, and a lineman. The FIR, registered on January 11, stems from a complaint by Ashok of Sirsa Khadar village, whose brother was involved in the unfortunate incident.

According to the complaint, the worker received the shock on January 10, around 3:30 pm in Rampur Bangar village, after power was restored unexpectedly. The police have named Vishal, Rajendra Lodhi, Govind, Nitin, and Kapil Kumar as the accused, and investigations are currently underway.

