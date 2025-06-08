Court Says Encroachers Have No Right to Stay on Public Land

The Delhi High Court has emphasized that encroachers have no right to remain on public land until their rehabilitation claims are resolved, a stance that supports the progress of public projects.

In its recent order, the court granted the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) the liberty to carry out demolition actions at Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji, South Delhi, in accordance with legal procedures.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma noted that the petitions, brought by around 1,200 individuals, were flawed due to the misjoining of various parties and causes, failing to meet the essential criteria of the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy for relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)