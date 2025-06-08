Colombia's Political Turmoil: Senator Miguel Uribe's Assassination Attempt

In a shocking incident that has rocked Colombian politics, Senator Miguel Uribe, viewed as a potential candidate in the 2026 presidential race, was critically injured when he was shot at a campaign event in Bogota. His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, confirmed that the senator was fighting for his life post the tragic event.

The Colombian Attorney General's Office reported the arrest of a suspect, a minor armed with a Glock pistol. Meanwhile, President Gustavo Petro has called for a comprehensive investigation to uncover those behind the attack. The senator was targeted during a public event in the Fontibon neighborhood, drawing widespread condemnation from national and international figures.

Supporters have gathered in solidarity outside the Santa Fe Foundation hospital. Countries, including Spain and Venezuela, have issued statements denouncing the attack, while Colombia's government announced a substantial reward for information. This incident highlights the turbulent political landscape in Colombia, marked by decades of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)