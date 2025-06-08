Left Menu

Colombia's Political Turmoil: Senator Miguel Uribe's Assassination Attempt

Colombian Senator and potential presidential candidate Miguel Uribe was shot in Bogota during a campaign event. A minor has been arrested, and authorities are investigating the attack's mastermind. International and local communities have condemned the shooting, with the government offering a reward for information. Uribe remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:26 IST
Colombia's Political Turmoil: Senator Miguel Uribe's Assassination Attempt

In a shocking incident that has rocked Colombian politics, Senator Miguel Uribe, viewed as a potential candidate in the 2026 presidential race, was critically injured when he was shot at a campaign event in Bogota. His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, confirmed that the senator was fighting for his life post the tragic event.

The Colombian Attorney General's Office reported the arrest of a suspect, a minor armed with a Glock pistol. Meanwhile, President Gustavo Petro has called for a comprehensive investigation to uncover those behind the attack. The senator was targeted during a public event in the Fontibon neighborhood, drawing widespread condemnation from national and international figures.

Supporters have gathered in solidarity outside the Santa Fe Foundation hospital. Countries, including Spain and Venezuela, have issued statements denouncing the attack, while Colombia's government announced a substantial reward for information. This incident highlights the turbulent political landscape in Colombia, marked by decades of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025