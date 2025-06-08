Adivasi Land Loot Under Scrutiny at CPI (ML) Meeting
Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya condemned pro-corporate policies as tools for looting tribal lands. Addressing the Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha, he accused the government of undermining legal protections. He urged continued resistance, reflecting on Birsa Munda's legacy of rebellion against oppression.
- Country:
- India
Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized recent government actions, claiming they facilitate the looting of tribal lands. At a Delhi event, he called the exploitation an organized effort backed by pro-corporate policies.
Addressing the Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha national council, Bhattacharya vowed to persist in protecting tribal rights, underscoring the mission to safeguard 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' (water, forest, land). He expressed concerns over the erosion of legal safeguards like CNT-SPT acts.
Bhattacharya alleged the unjustification of mineral extraction and forest encroachments as development. Referencing Birsa Munda, he encouraged pushing forward with resistance against oppression. Clifton, ASM in-charge and CPI (ML) Central Committee member, highlighted the value of grassroots experiences shared at the event.