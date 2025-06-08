Adivasi Land Loot Under Scrutiny at CPI (ML) Meeting

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized recent government actions, claiming they facilitate the looting of tribal lands. At a Delhi event, he called the exploitation an organized effort backed by pro-corporate policies.

Addressing the Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha national council, Bhattacharya vowed to persist in protecting tribal rights, underscoring the mission to safeguard 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' (water, forest, land). He expressed concerns over the erosion of legal safeguards like CNT-SPT acts.

Bhattacharya alleged the unjustification of mineral extraction and forest encroachments as development. Referencing Birsa Munda, he encouraged pushing forward with resistance against oppression. Clifton, ASM in-charge and CPI (ML) Central Committee member, highlighted the value of grassroots experiences shared at the event.