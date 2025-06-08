Left Menu

Adivasi Land Loot Under Scrutiny at CPI (ML) Meeting

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya condemned pro-corporate policies as tools for looting tribal lands. Addressing the Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha, he accused the government of undermining legal protections. He urged continued resistance, reflecting on Birsa Munda's legacy of rebellion against oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:03 IST
Adivasi Land Loot Under Scrutiny at CPI (ML) Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized recent government actions, claiming they facilitate the looting of tribal lands. At a Delhi event, he called the exploitation an organized effort backed by pro-corporate policies.

Addressing the Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha national council, Bhattacharya vowed to persist in protecting tribal rights, underscoring the mission to safeguard 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' (water, forest, land). He expressed concerns over the erosion of legal safeguards like CNT-SPT acts.

Bhattacharya alleged the unjustification of mineral extraction and forest encroachments as development. Referencing Birsa Munda, he encouraged pushing forward with resistance against oppression. Clifton, ASM in-charge and CPI (ML) Central Committee member, highlighted the value of grassroots experiences shared at the event.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025