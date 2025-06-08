Left Menu

Fake ID Scheme Busted Near Kolkata

Police have arrested an individual near Kolkata's Eco Park for allegedly creating fake identity cards for illegal immigrants. The arrest took place in the Ghuni panchayat area. Authorities are investigating to identify other potential collaborators in this criminal operation, which involved exchanging fake IDs for money.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Law enforcement officials have apprehended a suspect near Kolkata's Eco Park on charges of manufacturing counterfeit identity cards for illegal immigrants, according to police statements issued on Sunday.

The arrest was executed by officers from the Rahara police station, who detained the individual in the Ghuni panchayat locale.

Authorities revealed that the suspect was engaged in producing fake identity cards for a lucrative fee and are currently pursuing leads to track down additional suspects potentially involved in the fraudulent activities.

Latest News

