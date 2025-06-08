Fake ID Scheme Busted Near Kolkata

Law enforcement officials have apprehended a suspect near Kolkata's Eco Park on charges of manufacturing counterfeit identity cards for illegal immigrants, according to police statements issued on Sunday.

The arrest was executed by officers from the Rahara police station, who detained the individual in the Ghuni panchayat locale.

Authorities revealed that the suspect was engaged in producing fake identity cards for a lucrative fee and are currently pursuing leads to track down additional suspects potentially involved in the fraudulent activities.

