Cracking Down on Crime: Close Aide of Gangster Apprehended in Punjab Shootout Case

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have apprehended Nilson Massih, a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, for orchestrating a shootout in Batala. Massih, linked to multiple criminal cases, was captured following an intelligence-led operation, as investigations continue to unravel further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has achieved a breakthrough by apprehending Nilson Massih, a staunch ally of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, involved in the Batala shootout incident last month. The arrest was confirmed by a high-ranking official on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav disclosed that the accused, identified as Nilson Massih alias Sunny, hails from Athwal village in Gurdaspur. The shootout, which occurred outside a petrol pump on the Ghuman-Shri Hargobindpur road on May 26, resulted in the death of one individual, Gurpreet Singh Gora alias Gora Bariar, and injuries to another, Billa Mandiala.

Massih, with a notorious criminal history encompassing charges like murder and robbery, was reportedly in close communication with Bhagwanpuria. The operation, spearheaded by the Punjab Police, has paved the way for further investigations, aiming to capture remaining conspirators and untangle wider criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

