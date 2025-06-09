Tensions Rise as Gaza-Bound Charity Ship Faces Israeli Blockade
A vessel headed towards Gaza with activists, including Greta Thunberg, experienced potential interception warnings. The Israeli Defence Minister instructed the military to prevent the ship, the Madleen, from reaching its destination due to the Israeli blockade. However, the vessel continued its journey off the Egyptian coast.
A vessel carrying activists, including Sweden's Greta Thunberg, bound for Gaza with symbolic aid, experienced warnings of possible interception early Monday, sparking international attention. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operates the ship, announced that the approaching craft had departed, leaving their Gaza-bound mission ongoing.
Hours before the incident, Israeli Defence Minister, Israeli Katz, had ordered the military to halt the Madleen, a British-flagged vessel. This was in defiance of an ongoing Israeli blockade against Gaza, potentially escalating tensions given the international activists onboard.
The coalition shared voice memos from activist Thiago Avila, recounting how their ship was surrounded by lights that eventually retreated. Currently, the Madleen is progressing slowly off the Egyptian coast towards the besieged Gaza Strip, continuing its controversial voyage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis Averted: Swift Response Prevents Oil Spill as Liberian Vessel Sinks
Kerala Coast Oil Spill Response Amidst Sunken Vessel Cargo Concerns
Tugboat Heroics: Stranded Enforcement Vessel Rescued Off Kerala Coast
Vessel Ventures: Freedom Flotilla's Humanitarian Mission to Gaza
Tamil Nadu on Alert: Potential Hazardous Spillage from Sunken Vessel MSC ELSA 3