Tensions Rise as Gaza-Bound Charity Ship Faces Israeli Blockade

A vessel carrying activists, including Sweden's Greta Thunberg, bound for Gaza with symbolic aid, experienced warnings of possible interception early Monday, sparking international attention. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operates the ship, announced that the approaching craft had departed, leaving their Gaza-bound mission ongoing.

Hours before the incident, Israeli Defence Minister, Israeli Katz, had ordered the military to halt the Madleen, a British-flagged vessel. This was in defiance of an ongoing Israeli blockade against Gaza, potentially escalating tensions given the international activists onboard.

The coalition shared voice memos from activist Thiago Avila, recounting how their ship was surrounded by lights that eventually retreated. Currently, the Madleen is progressing slowly off the Egyptian coast towards the besieged Gaza Strip, continuing its controversial voyage.

