Hong Kong Activists' Appeal Rejected, Faces Critics' Outcry

In a decision that has drawn widespread criticism, Hong Kong's Court of Appeal denied the appeals of 12 pro-democracy activists on Monday. The activists had been part of a larger group, known as the 'Hong Kong 47', who were charged with subversion under a contentious national security law.

In response to the court's ruling, international rights organizations and government officials from countries such as the United States, Britain, and Australia voiced their disapproval. They argue that the case represents a crackdown on political dissent and called for the immediate release of those still incarcerated.

Despite the backlash, Hong Kong authorities maintain that the activists received a fair trial. Judges argued that the activists' plan to veto the budget was an abuse of legislative power, although they rejected an appeal to overturn the acquittal of barrister Lawrence Lau.