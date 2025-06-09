Tragedy Strikes As Senior Officer Martyred in Chhattisgarh IED Blast

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites claimed the life of a senior police official. Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje, known for his bravery and gallantry, lost his life in the explosion on Monday.

The deadly blast occurred during a foot patrol, prompted by a Naxalite-called bandh, near Dondra village on the Konta-Errabor road. The attack also left several other police personnel injured, who were immediately moved to Konta hospital, where the ASP succumbed to his injuries.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma condemned the act of violence, urging the Naxalites to abandon violence and integrate into mainstream society to contribute toward its development. Sharma reiterated the government's stance on peace talks, emphasizing that violence undermines efforts for peaceful resolutions.

