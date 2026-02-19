Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CMs Under Pressure: Cow as 'Rashtra Mata' Demand Sparks Outcry

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has demanded that the cow be declared 'Rashtra Mata' within 40 days, warning of a march to Lucknow if not addressed. The comments follow alleged mistreatment of batuks, with Deputy CMs emphasizing respect for the community amidst potential political implications for the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi/Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:27 IST
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demand, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to declare the cow as 'Rashtra Mata', giving a 40-day ultimatum to comply, or face a march to Lucknow by sadhus and saints.

The Shankaracharya's call comes in the wake of alleged mistreatment of batuks by security personnel during the 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, sparking controversy among the Brahmin community.

Political observers note the significance of this issue, given the estimated 10-12% Brahmin electorate in Uttar Pradesh, as the 2027 Assembly elections approach. Deputy CMs have responded by showing support for batuks, while the BJP emphasizes respect and appropriate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

