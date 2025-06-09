Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Aircraft at Savasleyka

The Ukrainian military reported striking two Russian aircraft, likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34, at Savasleyka airfield overnight. This action signifies ongoing tension and conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, the Ukrainian military announced on Monday that it had successfully targeted two planes at Russia's Savasleyka airfield overnight.

According to initial reports, the aircraft affected were likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 models, as detailed in a statement released via the Telegram messaging app.

This strike marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations, underscoring the fragile state of affairs in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

