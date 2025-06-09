Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Aircraft at Savasleyka
The Ukrainian military reported striking two Russian aircraft, likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34, at Savasleyka airfield overnight. This action signifies ongoing tension and conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant development, the Ukrainian military announced on Monday that it had successfully targeted two planes at Russia's Savasleyka airfield overnight.
According to initial reports, the aircraft affected were likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 models, as detailed in a statement released via the Telegram messaging app.
This strike marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations, underscoring the fragile state of affairs in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian military
- Russia
- Savasleyka
- airfield
- aircraft
- MiG-31
- Su-30
- Su-34
- conflict
- tension
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Accelerates Indigenous Combat Aircraft Development: AMCA Programme Gains Momentum
Tragedy Strikes: South Korean Military Aircraft Crash Claims Lives
India Takes Flight with Indigenous E-Hansa Electric Aircraft
Tragedy in Pohang: South Korean Navy Aircraft Crash
Lot of opportunities in India in commercial, business, military aircraft, eVTOL segments: Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto.