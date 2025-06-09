Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Call for Transparency: EC's Move on Voter Roll Data

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the Election Commission's plan to release voter roll data for Haryana and Maharashtra, but requested a specific timeline for its completion. Though the EC has not officially commented, Gandhi emphasized the need for transparency following allegations of electoral misconduct in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the Election Commission's (EC) decision to share Haryana and Maharashtra's electoral-roll data, regarding it as 'a good first step.' Gandhi urged the EC to specify when the data would be available in a digital, machine-readable format.

A screenshot from a media report shared by Gandhi claims the EC cleared the way to share the electoral-roll data from 2009 to 2024, as per an assurance given to the Delhi High Court earlier this year. However, there has been no official acknowledgment from the EC regarding this.

The Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra noted that electoral rolls are revised annually and shared with political parties, including the INC. Despite allegations from Gandhi of electoral fraud in Maharashtra's Assembly election, EC sources insisted a direct response would only come if formally requested by the opposition leader.

