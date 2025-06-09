Spanish Prosecutor Faces Unprecedented Trial Amid Political Tensions

In an unprecedented move, Spain's Supreme Court is proceeding with a trial against the country's Prosecutor General, Álvaro García Ortiz, over allegations of leaking sensitive information in a tax fraud case. This case involves the partner of a prominent opposition leader, adding fuel to the political tensions between Spain's central government and the Madrid region's administration.

The decision by investigative judge Angel Hurtado to move forward with the trial highlights the severity of the case, marking a first since Spain's transition to democracy in 1978. Prosecutor General García Ortiz, who was appointed in August 2022 and has a background in environmental law, faces accusations of sharing confidential emails related to a proposed tax fraud settlement.

Despite the gravity of the charges, García Ortiz, who has been supported by his office and Justice Minister Félix Bolaños, vehemently denies any wrongdoing. The situation spotlights the intense political friction and the challenging relationship between Spain's center-left government and the right-wing leadership in Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)