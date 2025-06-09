Left Menu

Facial Recognition Fortifies Security for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Police have implemented facial recognition systems along the Pahalgam route to enhance the security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims against potential terror threats. The system provides real-time alerts if any blacklisted individuals are detected. Over three lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra despite past terror incidents.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have installed facial recognition systems along the Pahalgam route of the Amarnath Yatra, officials reported on Monday. This move comes as part of heightened security measures to protect pilgrims from potential terrorist attacks targeting the annual religious event.

Equipped with advanced features, the system alerts security personnel in real-time upon detecting any blacklisted individuals. Images of active terrorists have been integrated into the system to ensure robust protection for the pilgrims. Efforts are also underway to set up similar systems along the Baltal route before the pilgrimage starts on July 3.

Security has been a vital concern for the Amarnath Yatra, given the history of attacks on pilgrims. Enhanced security protocols, including CCTV surveillance and radio frequency identification, are in place to safeguard the pilgrimage that culminates on August 9. Despite past incidents, over three lakh pilgrims have registered for this year's yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

