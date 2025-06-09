Facial Recognition Fortifies Security for Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have installed facial recognition systems along the Pahalgam route of the Amarnath Yatra, officials reported on Monday. This move comes as part of heightened security measures to protect pilgrims from potential terrorist attacks targeting the annual religious event.

Equipped with advanced features, the system alerts security personnel in real-time upon detecting any blacklisted individuals. Images of active terrorists have been integrated into the system to ensure robust protection for the pilgrims. Efforts are also underway to set up similar systems along the Baltal route before the pilgrimage starts on July 3.

Security has been a vital concern for the Amarnath Yatra, given the history of attacks on pilgrims. Enhanced security protocols, including CCTV surveillance and radio frequency identification, are in place to safeguard the pilgrimage that culminates on August 9. Despite past incidents, over three lakh pilgrims have registered for this year's yatra.

