Spiritual Pilgrimage: Devotees Flock to Arunachal Pradesh for Ritual Baths

Thousands of devotees gathered on Wednesday to take part in ritual baths at Parshuram Kund and Akashi Ganga in Arunachal Pradesh in celebration of Makar Sankranti, according to officials.

At Parshuram Kund near Wakro, pilgrims braved the cold to participate in the holy ritual. According to Wakro Additional Deputy Commissioner Apolo James Lungphi, approximately 90,000 people visited the site from January 12 to January 14. He noted that the festival was being observed peacefully.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Mela on Tuesday, unveiling a newly built guest house and a monumental national flag at the pilgrimage site. In Lohit district, the administration arranged security and health services for the festival. Meanwhile, Akashi Ganga also attracted around 10,000 devotees, with organizers ensuring a smooth and safe event.