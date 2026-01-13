Left Menu

Makar Sankranti at Magh Mela: Preparations for a Million-Strong Pilgrimage

The administration is preparing for over one crore devotees at the Magh Mela's Makar Sankranti dip. Officials focus on managing the increased turnout with improvements in crowd management, sanitation, and security. Extensive water monitoring and enhanced transportation have been arranged to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:00 IST
Makar Sankranti at Magh Mela: Preparations for a Million-Strong Pilgrimage
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are bracing for over one crore devotees expected to converge on the Sangam for Makar Sankranti during the ongoing Magh Mela, scheduled for January 15.

Officials have prioritized crowd management, sanitation, and security as the gathering is projected to significantly surpass the 31 lakh pilgrims who attended the Paush Purnima celebrations. To accommodate this surge, 12,100 feet of bathing ghats have been prepared with amenities, and 42 parking areas have been developed to hold over one lakh vehicles. Additionally, transportation within the mela area has been enhanced with bike-taxi services and golf carts.

Last year's 28.95 lakh participants at the Makar Sankranti dip are expected to nearly triple. To support this influx, 8,000 cusecs of water are released daily from the Ganga Barrage, while water quality is closely monitored. With 3,300 sanitation workers and 25,880 toilets deployed, sanitation efforts aim for an open defecation-free area. Security has been tightened with paramilitary forces, multiple police zones, and over 400 CCTV cameras in place for advanced monitoring and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India
2
DRI's Landmark Seizure: 270 kg Mephedrone Bust

DRI's Landmark Seizure: 270 kg Mephedrone Bust

 India
3
Captain Faces Trial Over Fatal Collision in British Waters

Captain Faces Trial Over Fatal Collision in British Waters

 Global
4
ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 21.45 Crore in Crackdown on Illegal Online Betting

ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 21.45 Crore in Crackdown on Illegal Online Betting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026