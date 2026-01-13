Makar Sankranti at Magh Mela: Preparations for a Million-Strong Pilgrimage

Authorities are bracing for over one crore devotees expected to converge on the Sangam for Makar Sankranti during the ongoing Magh Mela, scheduled for January 15.

Officials have prioritized crowd management, sanitation, and security as the gathering is projected to significantly surpass the 31 lakh pilgrims who attended the Paush Purnima celebrations. To accommodate this surge, 12,100 feet of bathing ghats have been prepared with amenities, and 42 parking areas have been developed to hold over one lakh vehicles. Additionally, transportation within the mela area has been enhanced with bike-taxi services and golf carts.

Last year's 28.95 lakh participants at the Makar Sankranti dip are expected to nearly triple. To support this influx, 8,000 cusecs of water are released daily from the Ganga Barrage, while water quality is closely monitored. With 3,300 sanitation workers and 25,880 toilets deployed, sanitation efforts aim for an open defecation-free area. Security has been tightened with paramilitary forces, multiple police zones, and over 400 CCTV cameras in place for advanced monitoring and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)