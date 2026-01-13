Left Menu

Record-Breaking Pilgrimage: Sabarimala Sees Surge in Devotees

The 'mandalam-makaravilakku' season at Sabarimala attracted over 51 lakh devotees, generating Rs 429 crore in revenues. As the temple gears up for the 'makaravilakku' festival, stringent arrangements are in place, including police deployment and limited entry. Preparations for next year's festival are set to commence soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:06 IST
In an impressive turnout, the 'mandalam-makaravilakku' season at Sabarimala saw over 51 lakh devotees visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine this year, generating Rs 429 crore, according to TDB president K Jayakumar's statement on Tuesday.

During the same period last year, the shrine had welcomed around 48 lakh pilgrims. The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements for the upcoming 'makaravilakku' festival, including erecting barricades at strategic viewing points for the 'makara jyoti' (sacred light).

For security, approximately 2,000 police personnel will be present. Entry to the sannidhanam has been capped as per court orders. Plans for the 2025-26 season are underway, with an early start to ensure all preparations are timely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

