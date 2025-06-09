Barabanki Court Delivers Justice in 2018 Murder Case

Barabanki District Court has handed life sentences to six individuals involved in the 2018 murder of Kuldeep Chauhan over an old enmity. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each perpetrator.

District Judge Pratima Srivastava delivered the verdict, marking the conclusion of a protracted legal battle. The crime occurred on March 2, 2018, when Chauhan was killed by six men allegedly in a premeditated move.

Prosecutors presented evidence indicating that the killers tried to mislead police by hanging Chauhan's body from a tree. After intensive investigation, the authorities finally unraveled the mystery, leading to the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)