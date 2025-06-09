Left Menu

Barabanki Court Delivers Justice in 2018 Murder Case

In a significant development, a district court in Barabanki sentenced six men to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Kuldeep Chauhan. The murder was allegedly premeditated, with the culprits attempting to mislead investigators. The court also fined each accused Rs 10,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:03 IST
Barabanki Court Delivers Justice in 2018 Murder Case
murder case
  • Country:
  • India

Barabanki District Court has handed life sentences to six individuals involved in the 2018 murder of Kuldeep Chauhan over an old enmity. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each perpetrator.

District Judge Pratima Srivastava delivered the verdict, marking the conclusion of a protracted legal battle. The crime occurred on March 2, 2018, when Chauhan was killed by six men allegedly in a premeditated move.

Prosecutors presented evidence indicating that the killers tried to mislead police by hanging Chauhan's body from a tree. After intensive investigation, the authorities finally unraveled the mystery, leading to the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025