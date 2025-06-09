Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of Boy in Cow Shed
A man named Jitendra Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a boy in a cow shed. The incident came to light after the victim's father filed a complaint. Kumar faces multiple charges, including those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police have apprehended him for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a boy in a cow shed, police reported Monday. The victim's father filed a complaint accusing Kumar of the crime.
The father had employed Kumar to care for his cow. According to the complaint, Kumar took the boy to the shed where the cow was kept and reportedly raped him. The accused allegedly threatened the boy with death should he disclose the incident.
Following the complaint, authorities charged Kumar under sections 115 and 351(2) for causing hurt and criminal intimidation, alongside the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was arrested from the Selaqui area after receiving a tip-off. Police are conducting further investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rape
- child protection
- Jitendra Kumar
- arrest
- crime
- boy
- police
- investigation
- sexual offence
- cow shed
ALSO READ
Airtel Leads Telecom Alliance Against Rising Cybercrime
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Justice Amidst Turmoil: Bangladesh Confronts Crimes Against Humanity
Delhi Police Uncover International SIM Smuggling Racket Linked to Gaming Network