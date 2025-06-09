Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of Boy in Cow Shed

A 24-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a boy in a cow shed, police reported Monday. The victim's father filed a complaint accusing Kumar of the crime.

The father had employed Kumar to care for his cow. According to the complaint, Kumar took the boy to the shed where the cow was kept and reportedly raped him. The accused allegedly threatened the boy with death should he disclose the incident.

Following the complaint, authorities charged Kumar under sections 115 and 351(2) for causing hurt and criminal intimidation, alongside the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was arrested from the Selaqui area after receiving a tip-off. Police are conducting further investigation into the matter.

