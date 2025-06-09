Sheinbaum Seeks Key Meeting with Trump at G7 Summit
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum aims to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Canada. Key topics include migration, highlighting the importance of diplomatic discourse on pressing issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:21 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed her intention to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the forthcoming Group of Seven summit in Canada.
Sheinbaum plans to address crucial subjects such as migration, aiming to engage in substantive talks to tackle these international concerns.
The summit, set to occur later this month, presents an opportunity for dialogue among key global leaders on important topics impacting both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladeshi Family's Tragic Flight: A Tale of Illegal Immigration in India
Invisible in the Exodus: How Bangladesh’s Women Are Hit Hardest by Climate Migration
Unscheduled Talks: Erdogan and Sharif's Important Meeting
Opposition Leader's Strategic Meeting with J&K Lieutenant Governor
Sri Lanka and New Zealand Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties Amid Economic Challenges