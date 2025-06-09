Left Menu

Canada's Bold Move: Meeting NATO's Military Target and Diversifying Defense

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will meet NATO's 2% military spending target by early next year, shifting defense spending away from U.S. reliance. This comes ahead of major international summits, as NATO allies consider increasing defense investments. Canada aims to enhance EU relations and invest in diversified military assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant policy shift, Canada announced its plans to meet NATO's military spending guideline by early next year, diversifying its defense investments away from U.S. dependencies. Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed this strategic move at a pivotal moment, as the nation prepares for prominent international summits.

Carney emphasized the urgency of upgrading Canada's aging military infrastructure, noting that only a fraction of its current fleet is operational. The announcement also comes as NATO allies debate stepping up defense expenditure beyond the 2% GDP target, with some eyes on a 5% investment commitment.

Canada aims to foster stronger defense ties with the European Union and reduce its reliance on American defense procurement. This includes potential investments in new submarines, aircraft, and sensors while reassessing its purchase of U.S. F-35 fighter jets. Carney highlighted the geopolitical necessity of Canada's strategic shift amid changing global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

