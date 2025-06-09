Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Murder Mystery Unfolds in Meghalaya

Three individuals have been arrested and placed in transit custody by the Meghalaya police in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. His wife, Sonam, has also been detained on suspicion of orchestrating the murder during their honeymoon. The case is under active investigation by the Meghalaya police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:36 IST
Three individuals arrested in the murder case of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi were presented in a district court and remanded into the transit custody of the Meghalaya police. This decision comes as police continue to unravel the chilling details of the murder case that has captured nationwide attention.

Police official Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that the arrested men—Raj Kushwah, Vishal Chauhan, and Akash Rajput—were brought before a Chief Judicial Magistrate in Indore. This move came after Rajasthan police, in collaboration with local authorities, captured the trio following a meticulously planned operation.

Adding another layer of intrigue, it has emerged that Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the deceased, allegedly orchestrated the murder plan. She, too, is under arrest, and officials speculate that she may have been influenced by darker motives during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. An intensive investigation led by a Special Investigation Team continues in earnest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

