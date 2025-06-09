Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe's Critical State after Bogota Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is in critical condition after being shot during a campaign event in Bogota. The motive remains unclear as authorities investigate. The incident has stirred memories of past political violence in Colombia, amidst ongoing tensions with rebel groups. A teen was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, an emerging presidential hopeful, continues to fight for his life in a Bogota hospital after sustaining critical injuries from a gunshot wound to the head. The attack occurred during a campaign event, sparking fears of a return to political violence in the country.

The Santa Fe Foundation hospital issued a statement on Uribe's grave condition, emphasizing a cautious prognosis. This violent episode has once again highlighted Colombia's struggles with armed groups and political unrest. Leftist President Gustavo Petro has been striving to negotiate peace with rebel factions, albeit with limited success.

Authorities have apprehended a teen found with a 9-mm pistol. As investigations unfold, multiple theories about the motive circle, from opposition targeting to attempts at destabilization. While the minor faces significant charges, including attempted murder, his involvement underlines the deep-seated issues plaguing the nation.

