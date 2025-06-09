Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Los Chapitos: A Blow to Fentanyl Trafficking

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Los Chapitos, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, labeling it a terrorist entity to combat drug trafficking. The Treasury targeted the cartel's fentanyl operations, freezing assets and restricting deals. The action aligns with Trump’s push against cartels and coincides with a crackdown on migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:30 IST
U.S. Sanctions Los Chapitos: A Blow to Fentanyl Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, on Monday, intensified its efforts against cross-border drug trafficking by imposing sanctions on Los Chapitos, a splinter of the Sinaloa Cartel recognized as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group. This marks a strategic move by the Trump administration aimed at curbing the production and distribution of fentanyl, the dangerously potent opioid.

Highlighting the cartel's influence, the Treasury Department sanctioned two of its leading figures, who are notably the sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Los Chapitos as a major, violent force in fentanyl trafficking into the United States and affirmed the department's commitment to halting the fentanyl crisis.

The sanctions include freezing assets within the U.S. and prohibiting American dealings with the group. The development follows previous U.S. actions labeling other cartels as terrorist entities and forms part of a broader crackdown that involves significant deportations across the Americas.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025