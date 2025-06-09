U.S. Sanctions Los Chapitos: A Blow to Fentanyl Trafficking

The United States, on Monday, intensified its efforts against cross-border drug trafficking by imposing sanctions on Los Chapitos, a splinter of the Sinaloa Cartel recognized as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group. This marks a strategic move by the Trump administration aimed at curbing the production and distribution of fentanyl, the dangerously potent opioid.

Highlighting the cartel's influence, the Treasury Department sanctioned two of its leading figures, who are notably the sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Los Chapitos as a major, violent force in fentanyl trafficking into the United States and affirmed the department's commitment to halting the fentanyl crisis.

The sanctions include freezing assets within the U.S. and prohibiting American dealings with the group. The development follows previous U.S. actions labeling other cartels as terrorist entities and forms part of a broader crackdown that involves significant deportations across the Americas.