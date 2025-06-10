Left Menu

Colombian Senator's Shooting Deepens Political Tensions

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a potential presidential candidate, is in critical condition after being shot during a campaign event in Bogota. The attack raises concerns over political violence, with uncertain motives. President Petro has increased security measures, as investigations into the shooting continue.

Updated: 10-06-2025 00:11 IST
In a shocking incident, Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition after being shot at a campaign event in Bogota. The hospital treating the senator reported minimal response to treatment, emphasizing the severity of his condition. The attack has stirred memories of Colombia's violent past.

Authorities have arrested a young teen carrying a 9-mm pistol linked to the shooting, though the motive remains unclear. The weapon was traced back to Arizona, and investigations are ongoing. Speculations suggest the attack might have been politically motivated, possibly aimed at destabilizing the current peace process.

President Gustavo Petro has ordered increased security amid ongoing threats to government and opposition figures. The incident underscores the persistent challenges Colombia faces in ensuring political stability amidst its fraught history of violence and insurgency.

