Delhi Police Constable Injured in Motorcycle Accident

A Delhi Police head constable, Dharampal, sustained injuries when a speeding motorcycle collided with him in Chanakyapuri. The incident happened while he was en route to the Police Headquarters. Local police registered a case following the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:48 IST
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police head constable was injured in a motorcycle accident in Chanakyapuri, according to sources on Monday.

Head constable Dharampal, posted in the Southwest district, was headed to the Police Headquarters when the accident occurred. Around 4 pm on June 5, a speeding motorcycle crashed into his vehicle near the roundabout at Satyamarg and Nyaymarg, causing him to fall.

Emergency services responded to a PCR call, transporting the injured officer to a hospital. Authorities have registered a case based on Dharampal's statement, with further investigation underway.

