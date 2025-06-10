Delhi Police Constable Injured in Motorcycle Accident

A Delhi Police head constable was injured in a motorcycle accident in Chanakyapuri, according to sources on Monday.

Head constable Dharampal, posted in the Southwest district, was headed to the Police Headquarters when the accident occurred. Around 4 pm on June 5, a speeding motorcycle crashed into his vehicle near the roundabout at Satyamarg and Nyaymarg, causing him to fall.

Emergency services responded to a PCR call, transporting the injured officer to a hospital. Authorities have registered a case based on Dharampal's statement, with further investigation underway.