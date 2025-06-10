Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Ban on Harvard Student Visas
A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on foreign students at Harvard University, prompting the U.S. State Department to resume processing student visas. The court ruling challenges Trump's national security justification and highlights ongoing tensions between the administration and the Ivy-League school.
A federal judge in Boston has issued a temporary block on President Donald Trump's directive to ban foreign students from entering the United States to study at Harvard University. The decision has compelled the U.S. State Department to once again process student and exchange visitor visas to the prestigious institution.
In a diplomatic cable, Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the department's compliance with the court order, signed on June 6, aligning with the judge's temporary restraining order against Trump's proclamation citing national security. The order, granted late Thursday by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, prevents the policy from taking effect during ongoing legal proceedings.
The Trump administration continues its scrutiny of Harvard, accusing the university of failing to meet demands related to governance and ideological instruction. Despite these accusations, the State Department has underscored the continued necessity of rigorous visa vetting, including social media reviews.
