Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Sexual Assault Case Protests

Violence broke out in Ballymena town center, Northern Ireland, amid protests following an alleged sexual assault incident. Police reported that missiles were thrown at officers as tensions flared on Monday evening.

The unrest, which occurred about 30 miles from Belfast, escalated after a protest against the case involving two teenage boys accused of sexually assaulting a girl. Social media footage showed fires near residential buildings and masked individuals throwing objects at police.

Authorities have called for calm, urging the community to act responsibly. The accused teenagers, reportedly from Romania, appeared in court earlier in the day, facing serious sexual assault charges. Police have emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the area.