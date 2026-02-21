Tragedy in Doghat: Delhi Police Constable's Fatal Decision

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable, identified as Piyush, has allegedly taken his own life using his service pistol in his native village in Doghat. The incident occurred on Friday, according to official sources.

Piyush, a resident of Azampur Mulsam, joined the police force under compassionate appointment in 2018-19 after the death of his father. He was unmarried, and his elder brother is employed overseas. On the day of the incident, family members reported that Piyush had returned to the village and later shot himself in his home, tragically ending his life.

Following the event, Piyush's family rushed him to a private hospital in Baraut. He was subsequently referred to a higher medical facility, where doctors sadly pronounced him dead at the district hospital. Suryadeep Singh, the SHO of Doghat Police Station, stated that the service pistol was found at the scene and has been seized for investigation.

