Left Menu

O' Romeo: Bollywood's New Age Tale of Love and Violence

'O' Romeo' is Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest film, blending intense action with a unique love story. Inspired by real-life gangsters and blending literary influences, it marks Bhardwaj's break from traditional critiques of his work, combining both romance and violence to offer a fresh cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:44 IST
O' Romeo: Bollywood's New Age Tale of Love and Violence
  • Country:
  • India

Vishal Bhardwaj's latest cinematic venture, 'O' Romeo,' is a striking departure from his past Shakespearean adaptations, weaving an unusual love story with intense action sequences akin to 'John Wick' and Quentin Tarantino films. The movie is a captivating narrative portraying a deep love entangled in a world of violence.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and navigates a compelling tale inspired by real-life gangsters. Despite hints paralleling Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet,' Bhardwaj assures it isn't a direct adaptation. The director expresses confidence in 'O' Romeo' becoming one of his most successful films, embracing both its violence and romance.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, 'O' Romeo' has garnered impressive box office numbers, reflecting the director's commitment to reinventing his stylistic approach. With ambitions of a grand storytelling backdrop in a Spanish bullring, Bhardwaj combines his love for music and cinema, celebrating the vibrancy and depth of his creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
9,000+ Gramin Dak Sevak Unite at Guntur as India Post Scales Digital Push

9,000+ Gramin Dak Sevak Unite at Guntur as India Post Scales Digital Push

 India
2
Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Cartel Leader's Death

Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Cartel Leader's Death

 Global
3
Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator

Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi on High Alert After Bomb Threat Hoax

Delhi on High Alert After Bomb Threat Hoax

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026