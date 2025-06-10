Murder Mystery: Honeymoon Ends in Tragedy

The murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has taken a sensational turn, with his wife Sonam and three others arrested by Meghalaya police. The accused allegedly plotted the murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills on June 2, shortly after his disappearance. Reports suggest Sonam hired killers, leading to her arrest alongside Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha.

Public anger has boiled over, resulting in protests and demands for a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, Sonam's family disputes Kushwaha's involvement and threatens legal action against police, as authorities continue their investigation.