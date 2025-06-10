Left Menu

Murder Mystery: Honeymoon Ends in Tragedy

The tragic murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya has unfolded shocking details, with his wife Sonam and three others arrested. Allegedly plotted during their honeymoon, the crime has led to public outrage, legal threats from Sonam's family, and calls for a CBI inquiry into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:38 IST
Murder Mystery: Honeymoon Ends in Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has taken a sensational turn, with his wife Sonam and three others arrested by Meghalaya police. The accused allegedly plotted the murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills on June 2, shortly after his disappearance. Reports suggest Sonam hired killers, leading to her arrest alongside Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha.

Public anger has boiled over, resulting in protests and demands for a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, Sonam's family disputes Kushwaha's involvement and threatens legal action against police, as authorities continue their investigation.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025