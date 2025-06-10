Govt Strengthens Anti-Stalking Bill With Tougher Laws and New Protections

A Stronger Legal Framework to Protect Victims

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has welcomed sweeping enhancements to New Zealand’s proposed anti-stalking legislation, reaffirming the Government’s focus on prioritizing victims and restoring law and order. The latest changes, shaped in part by public submissions during the select committee process, are aimed at delivering real consequences for stalking and harassment — behaviors that have long fallen between the cracks of the justice system.

The revised Bill now introduces stricter definitions, harsher penalties, and broader protective mechanisms to shield victims and close loopholes historically exploited by stalkers.

“Victims are our priority. Returning them to the heart of our justice system underpins all our work to restore law and order,” said Mr Goldsmith. “Stalkers have been able to evade real consequences for far too long.”

Key Change: Two Acts in 24 Months Now Constitute Stalking

One of the most significant amendments to the Bill is a revised threshold for triggering the offence — now requiring only two specified acts of stalking within a 24-month period. Originally, the time frame was 12 months, which critics argued failed to account for stalking patterns that may occur intermittently, such as harassment around anniversaries or important dates.

“This change better recognises patterns in stalking behaviour and the time that can pass between incidents,” Mr Goldsmith explained.

This new standard improves legal recognition of prolonged harassment and ensures more victims can seek justice under the law.

Maximum Penalty: Five Years' Imprisonment

The core offence of stalking — as originally announced in November — will carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a marked increase designed to send a clear signal that stalking is a serious criminal offence.

This new law aligns with other justice reforms designed to increase accountability, including sentencing reforms set to take effect at the end of this month.

Committee-Driven Enhancements: Stronger and More Comprehensive

The Justice Committee has put forward a comprehensive suite of recommendations to bolster the Bill’s effectiveness, most of which have now been endorsed by Government parties. These include:

Doxing Recognized as a Form of Stalking The legislation now explicitly addresses the publication of statements or materials relating to the victim , or those purporting to come from them — a practice widely known as doxing . This digital form of harassment has become increasingly prevalent and is now explicitly outlawed under the revised Bill.

Mandatory Disposal of Intimate Visual Recordings New sections have been added to require the disposal of any intimate visual recordings in the possession of individuals convicted under the new offence. This is a critical step to ensure such material is not retained or misused, further protecting victims’ dignity and privacy.

Inclusion in Firearms Prohibition Orders The new stalking offence will now be added to the Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) regime. This allows courts to ban convicted stalkers from owning or using firearms , enhancing victim safety in cases where the offender presents a physical threat.

Clarification of Aggravating Factors The Bill also strengthens language around aggravating factors , ensuring courts can more clearly identify and weigh associated stalking behaviors when determining sentencing for related offences.

Availability of Orders Despite Discharge Without Conviction Crucially, the revised law ensures that restraining orders under the Harassment Act 1997 and orders under the Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015 can still be granted even when a stalker is discharged without conviction. This change ensures victims can still access protective mechanisms regardless of the court’s final judgment on conviction.

Public Submissions Drive Better Lawmaking

Minister Goldsmith praised the public for their contributions to improving the legislation.

“I want to thank those who made submissions during the select committee process. Your input has identified some important ways we can combat this insidious behaviour.”

This collaborative, consultative approach has helped shape a more robust, victim-centered law.

A Safer Future for Victims of Harassment

With these latest revisions, the anti-stalking Bill offers a modern, comprehensive legal framework to tackle both traditional and digital stalking. By broadening the definition of offences, increasing the scope for protection orders, and enabling stronger consequences — including firearm bans and prison terms — the legislation sends a clear message that New Zealand stands with victims.

It marks another step in the Government’s ongoing push to ensure safety, dignity, and justice for all citizens — particularly those who have long endured the psychological toll of harassment without sufficient recourse.