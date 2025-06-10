Left Menu

U R Sahoo Appointed Chairperson of Rajasthan Public Service Commission

U R Sahoo, a senior IPS officer and former Director General of Police (DGP) in Rajasthan, has been appointed the chairperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by Governor Haribhau Bagade. Sahoo, a 1988-batch officer, was promoted to DGP on February 10 of the previous year.

U R Sahoo, a seasoned member of the Indian Police Service (IPS), has ascended to a new role as chairperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

This development comes following an official announcement by Rajasthan's Governor, Haribhau Bagade, appointing Sahoo to the position.

Sahoo, recognized as a 1988-batch IPS officer, previously held the prestigious position of Director General of Police (DGP) in Rajasthan, having been appointed on February 10 last year.

