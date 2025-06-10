Legal Battle Over DNA Data: States Challenge 23andMe Sale

In a significant legal clash, twenty-seven states alongside the District of Columbia have launched a lawsuit intended to block the sale of genetic data by 23andMe without customer consent. This lawsuit arrives as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals seeks judicial approval to acquire the struggling biotech company.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield emphasizes the sensitivity of biological samples, DNA data, and health records, asserting they should not be sold without explicit consent from individuals. He argues that consumers deserve control over such personal information, which should not be treated as ordinary property.

Regeneron announced its aim to purchase 23andMe for USD 256 million. It pledges adherence to existing privacy policies and legal standards. A court-appointed privacy ombudsman will assess the sale's implications for consumer privacy and is expected to report back to the court soon.

