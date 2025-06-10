Left Menu

Legal Battle Over DNA Data: States Challenge 23andMe Sale

Twenty-seven states and D.C. filed a lawsuit to prevent the sale of 23andMe's genetic data without customer consent. The lawsuit coincides with Regeneron's bid to acquire the firm amid data privacy concerns. An ombudsman will review the sale's impact on consumer privacy and report to the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal clash, twenty-seven states alongside the District of Columbia have launched a lawsuit intended to block the sale of genetic data by 23andMe without customer consent. This lawsuit arrives as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals seeks judicial approval to acquire the struggling biotech company.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield emphasizes the sensitivity of biological samples, DNA data, and health records, asserting they should not be sold without explicit consent from individuals. He argues that consumers deserve control over such personal information, which should not be treated as ordinary property.

Regeneron announced its aim to purchase 23andMe for USD 256 million. It pledges adherence to existing privacy policies and legal standards. A court-appointed privacy ombudsman will assess the sale's implications for consumer privacy and is expected to report back to the court soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

