Bastar's Battle: Police Resolve to Eradicate Naxal Menace

Following the fatal IED explosion in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P declared the police's unwavering commitment to defeating Naxalites. Security operations intensified as personnel recovered another IED. The IG paid tribute to fallen officer Akash Rao Girepunje, emphasizing the mission for peace and resilience against Naxal threats.

Sukma | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a deadly IED explosion that claimed the life of a police officer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, Bastar Range Inspector General Sundarraj P made a resolute declaration. Visiting the incident site on Tuesday, he asserted the police's readiness to combat Naxalite threats and vowed relentless efforts to eliminate their presence.

On Monday, an IED planted by Naxalites detonated at a stone quarry in Konta, killing Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje and injuring two other officers. Sundarraj, visiting Konta police station following the blast, met with officers to pay tribute to the deceased and underscore their readiness on all fronts.

Security forces quickly launched an operation to find those responsible for the attack. Another IED was safely recovered and defused. This incident emboldened efforts to eradicate Naxalism from Bastar, with a stern warning that acts of terror will be met with stringent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

