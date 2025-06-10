Left Menu

Israel's Bold Strike Against Houthi Forces in Yemen: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict

Israel's navy conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port as tensions escalate. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of a naval and air blockade if attacks continue. Iran-backed Houthis have been firing towards Israel, claiming solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing Gaza conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:44 IST
Israel's Bold Strike Against Houthi Forces in Yemen: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict

On Tuesday, Israel's navy launched targeted strikes against the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning, threatening a comprehensive naval and air blockade should Houthi attacks on Israel persist.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that the strikes hit the docks of the Al Hodeidah port. According to the Israeli military, the port is a key node used by Houthis for weapon transfers. No casualties have been reported so far from the strikes.

This conflict escalation follows the Iranian-aligned Houthis' series of missile and drone attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping lanes, actions they claim are in solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. Israel has responded with a string of counter-strikes and remains engaged in weakening Iran's allies like Hezbollah and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025