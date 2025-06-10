Israel's Bold Strike Against Houthi Forces in Yemen: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict
Israel's navy conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port as tensions escalate. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of a naval and air blockade if attacks continue. Iran-backed Houthis have been firing towards Israel, claiming solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing Gaza conflicts.
On Tuesday, Israel's navy launched targeted strikes against the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning, threatening a comprehensive naval and air blockade should Houthi attacks on Israel persist.
The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that the strikes hit the docks of the Al Hodeidah port. According to the Israeli military, the port is a key node used by Houthis for weapon transfers. No casualties have been reported so far from the strikes.
This conflict escalation follows the Iranian-aligned Houthis' series of missile and drone attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping lanes, actions they claim are in solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. Israel has responded with a string of counter-strikes and remains engaged in weakening Iran's allies like Hezbollah and Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
