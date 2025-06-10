Djiboutian Troops Mark 48 Years of Armed Forces Day Amid Somalia Peace Efforts

Djiboutian troops deployed under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) commemorated the 48th anniversary of Djibouti Armed Forces Day with pride and solemnity on June 6. The event, held in Beletweyne, Hirshabelle State, reflected not only national pride but also the deep regional impact Djiboutian forces have made in Somalia's stabilization and peacekeeping efforts since 2011.

Observed annually, Djibouti Armed Forces Day honours the enduring service of the military since its founding in 1977, recognizing its contributions to national defense and international peace missions across East Africa.

Honouring a Legacy of Commitment

Colonel Said Waberi, AUSSOM Sector 4 Commander, led the commemorative events, praising the professionalism and valor of Djiboutian troops serving in various theatres of operation. He commended the soldiers stationed in Beletweyne, Bula-burde, Jalalaqsi, and Dhusamareb, where Djibouti's presence remains vital to counterterrorism and stabilization efforts.

“Our role in Somalia has been to fight the terrorist group Al-Shabaab in collaboration with Somali Security Forces. We are also actively involved in the development of security in the Federal Republic of Somalia,” said Col. Waberi.

14 Years of Peacebuilding in Somalia

Since their deployment under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in 2011 and now under AUSSOM, Djiboutian troops have spent 14 years fighting terrorism, protecting civilians, and supporting governance and humanitarian initiatives across the Hiraan and Galguduud regions.

Their work goes far beyond combat. Troops have often delivered humanitarian assistance during floods and droughts, and have supported local economic recovery, women’s initiatives, and child welfare projects.

Spotlight on Female Leadership in Uniform Sergeant Mane Yussuf Mohamed, one of the notable female officers in the contingent, highlighted the importance of gender inclusion in peacekeeping.

“We have stood alongside our Somali brothers, helping to maintain peace and security while combating terrorism. We also support initiatives for women and children within the mission,” she said.

Her presence reflects the growing role of women in peace operations — a critical element in addressing community needs with sensitivity and cultural understanding.

A Ceremony of Unity and Remembrance The anniversary celebration featured:

Military parades and drills by the Djiboutian troops

Joint displays with the Ghana Formed Police Unit

A wreath-laying ceremony honoring fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of peace and stability in Somalia

The event was graced by dignitaries, including:

Benjamin Jonah , Head of the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) in Hirshabelle

Colonel Mohamed Omar Said , Commander of Djibouti’s 11th Battalion

ASP Alexander Opare , AUSSOM Police Commander for Sector Four

Representatives from multiple UN agencies

Local Communities Echo Appreciation

The impact of Djiboutian troops is deeply felt by local residents in Hiraan. Khadro Dahir, a Beletweyne businesswoman, praised the troops’ vigilance and support.

“The security situation in Beletweyne has improved significantly. The troops have maintained security and have come to our aid many times.”

Traditional elder Abdullahi Noor expressed similar gratitude:

“They have always been there for us, whether in response to security concerns or helping during drought, floods and other challenges. We are grateful to our Djiboutian brothers.”

Beyond Security: Regional Stability and Solidarity

The Djiboutian Armed Forces’ engagement in Somalia highlights the nation’s broader commitment to regional peace and integration. By deploying troops, supporting Somali institutions, and maintaining close ties with the local population, Djibouti has emerged as a pillar of peacekeeping in the Horn of Africa.

A Symbol of Service and Regional Unity

As Djibouti marked nearly five decades of military service, its troops in Somalia stood as living symbols of duty, sacrifice, and pan-African solidarity. The Armed Forces Day celebration in Beletweyne was not just a commemoration, but a reaffirmation of the role Djibouti plays in advancing peace, stability, and hope across East Africa.