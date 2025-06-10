Left Menu

Greta Thunberg's Activism Voyage Ends with Deportation from Israel

Greta Thunberg, renowned climate activist, was deported from Israel after her Gaza-bound aid ship was seized by the Israeli military. The Foreign Ministry confirmed her deportation, sharing an image of Thunberg boarding a plane to France. The 12 passengers aimed to deliver aid amidst Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:50 IST
Greta Thunberg's Activism Voyage Ends with Deportation from Israel
Greta Thunberg
  • Country:
  • Israel

Notable climate activist Greta Thunberg has been deported from Israel following the seizure of a Gaza-bound aid ship by the Israeli military.

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed the deportation by posting a photograph of Thunberg on a plane, indicating her return to France after the incident.

Thunberg was amongst 12 activists aboard the Madleen, aiming to bring aid to Gaza, an area grappling with war and humanitarian challenges. The Israeli government maintains that such ships contravene its naval blockade on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025