Greta Thunberg's Activism Voyage Ends with Deportation from Israel
Greta Thunberg, renowned climate activist, was deported from Israel after her Gaza-bound aid ship was seized by the Israeli military. The Foreign Ministry confirmed her deportation, sharing an image of Thunberg boarding a plane to France. The 12 passengers aimed to deliver aid amidst Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Notable climate activist Greta Thunberg has been deported from Israel following the seizure of a Gaza-bound aid ship by the Israeli military.
Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed the deportation by posting a photograph of Thunberg on a plane, indicating her return to France after the incident.
Thunberg was amongst 12 activists aboard the Madleen, aiming to bring aid to Gaza, an area grappling with war and humanitarian challenges. The Israeli government maintains that such ships contravene its naval blockade on the region.
