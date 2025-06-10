Greta Thunberg's Activism Voyage Ends with Deportation from Israel

Notable climate activist Greta Thunberg has been deported from Israel following the seizure of a Gaza-bound aid ship by the Israeli military.

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed the deportation by posting a photograph of Thunberg on a plane, indicating her return to France after the incident.

Thunberg was amongst 12 activists aboard the Madleen, aiming to bring aid to Gaza, an area grappling with war and humanitarian challenges. The Israeli government maintains that such ships contravene its naval blockade on the region.

