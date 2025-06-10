Israel's Naval Strikes Escalate Tensions in the Red Sea

Israel's navy announced a preemptive strike on Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea port, Al Hodeidah, on Tuesday. This assault aims to curtail the Houthi's alleged use of the port for weapons transfers. Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has warned the Iran-aligned Houthis of a potential naval and aerial blockade if they persist in attacking Israel.

Despite the airstrikes, there were no immediate casualty reports. The Israeli military has been actively targeting Houthi strongholds following Iran's weakening grip over other Middle East allies. In light of ongoing tensions, Israel has called for the evacuation of Houthi-controlled ports, including Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif.

British maritime security firm Ambrey noted that merchant vessels remained unaffected by the Israeli strikes but advised ships to limit crew movement in affected territories. Since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Houthis, in collaboration with other Iran-backed entities, have launched strikes against Israeli targets and shipping channels, posing a threat to global trade stability.