Djokovic Strikes with 100th Melbourne Park Win, Eyes Record 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic made an impressive start to his campaign for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding victory over Pedro Martinez at the Australian Open. The Serb quelled fitness concerns with his dominant performance, securing his 100th career win at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic's milestone win places him in an elite group, having achieved a century of victories in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments. Reflecting on his journey, Djokovic expressed gratitude and motivation, driven by the opportunity to make tennis history in the latter stages of his career.

Despite being out of competitive play since November, Djokovic displayed seamless form, overpowering Martinez with precision. His victory is a strong reminder to competitors Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz of his formidable presence, as he continues to shine on his favored court, aiming to extend his Grand Slam success.

