Justice Awaits: FIR Ordered in Controversial Custodial Death Case

A Delhi court has ordered the registration of an FIR in the custodial death case of Sheikh Shadat, following a complaint by his wife, Setara Bibi. Allegations suggest that Shadat was tortured in police custody. The court called for a thorough investigation, highlighting the presence of injury marks on Shadat's body.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:27 IST
A Delhi court has mandated the filing of an FIR in connection with the custodial death of Sheikh Shadat, as alleged by his wife Setara Bibi.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vasundhra Chhaunkar addressed the petition stating Shadat died under suspicious circumstances while in police custody during July 22-23, 2023.

The court noted evidence of physical injuries, conflicting with the autopsy report, prompting a comprehensive investigation, including witness testimonies and technical evidence such as CCTV footage.

