Hong Kong is set to apply stricter scrutiny on food and entertainment businesses for potential national security violations, according to the city's leader. All civil servants have been instructed to prioritize national security in their licensing decisions, as part of the ongoing enforcement of the national security laws.

The move is viewed by critics as an effort to target businesses, many of which display symbols supporting the pro-democracy movement. Known as 'conscience-driven businesses', they are already facing challenges from an economic downturn and increased governmental scrutiny.

Since the 2019 protests, authorities have employed sweeping powers to curb liberties in the city. Recent mandates require businesses to comply with national security obligations, intensifying pressure on operators wary of stringent regulations. The crackdown has attracted international critique from Western nations, highlighting the tension between economic stability and regulatory measures.

