Tightened Reins: Hong Kong's National Security Push in the Business Sector

Hong Kong is intensifying scrutiny of food and entertainment businesses, prioritizing national security in licensing decisions. Critics point to targeted crackdowns on cafés showing solidarity with the pro-democracy movement. Despite economic struggles, businesses face increased regulatory pressures under expanded national security laws, drawing international criticism.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:37 IST
Hong Kong is set to apply stricter scrutiny on food and entertainment businesses for potential national security violations, according to the city's leader. All civil servants have been instructed to prioritize national security in their licensing decisions, as part of the ongoing enforcement of the national security laws.

The move is viewed by critics as an effort to target businesses, many of which display symbols supporting the pro-democracy movement. Known as 'conscience-driven businesses', they are already facing challenges from an economic downturn and increased governmental scrutiny.

Since the 2019 protests, authorities have employed sweeping powers to curb liberties in the city. Recent mandates require businesses to comply with national security obligations, intensifying pressure on operators wary of stringent regulations. The crackdown has attracted international critique from Western nations, highlighting the tension between economic stability and regulatory measures.

