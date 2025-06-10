Left Menu

Iran Executes Islamic State Militants After 2018 Attack

Iran's judiciary announced the execution of nine Islamic State militants involved in a 2018 attack that killed three Revolutionary Guard members. The militants were captured following a clash with the paramilitary force, and their executions were reported by the Mizan news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:49 IST
Iran Executes Islamic State Militants After 2018 Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Iran has executed nine members of the Islamic State group, according to a report from the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

The individuals were detained following their involvement in a 2018 attack on Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, resulting in the death of three troops.

The executions highlight Iran's firm stance against the militant group, reinforcing its commitment to national security and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025