Iran Executes Islamic State Militants After 2018 Attack
Iran's judiciary announced the execution of nine Islamic State militants involved in a 2018 attack that killed three Revolutionary Guard members. The militants were captured following a clash with the paramilitary force, and their executions were reported by the Mizan news agency.
In a significant development, Iran has executed nine members of the Islamic State group, according to a report from the judiciary's Mizan news agency.
The individuals were detained following their involvement in a 2018 attack on Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, resulting in the death of three troops.
The executions highlight Iran's firm stance against the militant group, reinforcing its commitment to national security and sovereignty.
