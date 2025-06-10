Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protest in Basti District

Two brothers were electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, leading to a protest that disrupted traffic. The incident occurred when their iron ladder touched a high-tension wire. Villagers protested for action against responsible officials. Police pacified the protest, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two brothers were electrocuted on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, causing a public uproar.

The brothers, Shashi Bhushan, 26, and Vishwa Vallabh, 23, met their untimely death as their iron ladder accidentally came into contact with a sagging 11,000-volt high-tension wire.

Villagers, angered by the incident, blocked the Basti-Tanda road in protest, demanding action against responsible officials. Police managed to calm the situation and an investigation has begun.

(With inputs from agencies.)

