Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protest in Basti District
Two brothers were electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, leading to a protest that disrupted traffic. The incident occurred when their iron ladder touched a high-tension wire. Villagers protested for action against responsible officials. Police pacified the protest, and an investigation is underway.
In a tragic incident, two brothers were electrocuted on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, causing a public uproar.
The brothers, Shashi Bhushan, 26, and Vishwa Vallabh, 23, met their untimely death as their iron ladder accidentally came into contact with a sagging 11,000-volt high-tension wire.
Villagers, angered by the incident, blocked the Basti-Tanda road in protest, demanding action against responsible officials. Police managed to calm the situation and an investigation has begun.
