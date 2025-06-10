Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protest in Basti District

In a tragic incident, two brothers were electrocuted on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, causing a public uproar.

The brothers, Shashi Bhushan, 26, and Vishwa Vallabh, 23, met their untimely death as their iron ladder accidentally came into contact with a sagging 11,000-volt high-tension wire.

Villagers, angered by the incident, blocked the Basti-Tanda road in protest, demanding action against responsible officials. Police managed to calm the situation and an investigation has begun.

(With inputs from agencies.)