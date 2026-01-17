Tragic Grenade Blast Claims Young Life in Pakistan's Swat District

In a heartbreaking incident in northwest Pakistan, a young child lost his life, and another sustained critical injuries due to a grenade explosion near a garbage dump in Swat district's Matta tehsil, police confirmed on Saturday.

The children were innocently playing near the site when they accidentally triggered the detonation of an unexploded grenade, resulting in the boy's immediate death and severe injuries to an eight-year-old girl.

Authorities swiftly responded, with rescue personnel and police arriving at the scene to move the victims to a local hospital. This incident highlights the ongoing risk posed by abandoned explosive devices in the province, especially those along the volatile border with Afghanistan, endangering civilians, particularly younger residents.

