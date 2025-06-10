Left Menu

Tragic School Shooting in Graz

Eight people were tragically killed in a shooting incident at a school in Graz, Austria, with the suspected shooter also dead. The city's mayor, Elke Kahr, expressed deep sorrow, labeling the event a 'terrible tragedy' according to reports from the Austria Press Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Austria

Tragedy struck the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday when eight individuals lost their lives in a school shooting incident. The alleged shooter is also reported to have died, according to local authorities.

In a heartfelt statement, Mayor Elke Kahr conveyed her condolences, describing the incident as a 'terrible tragedy' during her address. The Austria Press Agency relayed her sentiments as the community grapples with the shocking loss of life.

As investigations proceed to uncover the motives behind this devastating event, the city mourns its victims, and officials call for unity and strength during this trying time.

